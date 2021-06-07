Isaac LeFever

Yosemite

Yosemite drawing valley parks park national falls water rocks trees works progress administration wpa vintage retro landscape waterfall yosemite digital painting 2d procreate illustration
Art director & illustrator hailing from Seattle, WA
