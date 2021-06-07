Sarah Nazir

TurnOut Attendance App

Sarah Nazir
Sarah Nazir
  • Save
TurnOut Attendance App visual design research interaction experience design case study design branding app ux graphic design
Download color palette

Hello! 🙌

This is My Behance Case Study. This is an Attendance Management App called TurnOut.
Now you can check attendance, calculate missed classes, see nearing holidays, all of it, in one place.

Visit: Behance

Thank You!

Sarah Nazir
Sarah Nazir

More by Sarah Nazir

View profile
    • Like