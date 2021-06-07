Klimov Kirill

iOS Payments App (2020)

Klimov Kirill
Klimov Kirill
Hire Me
  • Save
iOS Payments App (2020) figma design ui interface app app design ios
Download color palette

Good day to all Mighty Community! 🧙🏻‍♂️

Today I share with you insights into one of my projects. It was an iOS app for internal payments that I did in 2019, but the production hell made it obsolete nowadays.

Don't forget to press "L" to support me ❤
Thanks for your attention and have a nice day!

View all tags
Posted on Jun 7, 2021
Klimov Kirill
Klimov Kirill
Product Designer 💳Fintech 🎓Edtech 🪙Cryptocurrencies
Hire Me

More by Klimov Kirill

View profile
    • Like