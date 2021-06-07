Francesco Federici

Deployr Academy - E-learning platform

Deployr Academy - E-learning platform
📙 Deployr Academy
Deployr Academy is a B2B E-learning platform made for companies that want to keep their employees trained and skilled.
The user can enroll, complete courses and check his/her team mates learning pace.

Prototype flow
Homepage ➡️ Instagram Ads ➡️ Complete the course ➡️ Check profile page

🖥️ Figma Prototype
https://bit.ly/3iojlL2

Posted on Jun 7, 2021
