Deployr Academy - E-learning platform

📙 Deployr Academy
Deployr Academy is a B2B E-learning platform made for companies that want to keep their employees trained and skilled.
The user can enroll, complete courses and check his/her team mates learning pace.
Prototype flow
Homepage ➡️ Instagram Ads ➡️ Complete the course ➡️ Check profile page
🖥️ Figma Prototype
https://bit.ly/3iojlL2