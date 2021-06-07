Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Magnus Hvidtfeldt

Flower Logo

Magnus Hvidtfeldt
Magnus Hvidtfeldt
  • Save
Flower Logo garden graphic design illustration type art visual visual identity identity tree plant animal flower design flower vector type design type minimal branding design logo design logo
Download color palette
Magnus Hvidtfeldt
Magnus Hvidtfeldt

More by Magnus Hvidtfeldt

View profile
    • Like