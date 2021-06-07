Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Dhrubo Modhu

News Portal Website Design

News Portal Website Design newspaper design webdesign dhrubo modhu
Project name: News Portal Website
Theme used: Newspaper X
Program used: WordPress

Features:
1. Mobile Responsive
2. Fully Editable
3. SEO Optimized
4. Secure
5. Tailored for your Audience
6. High Quality & On Time
7. Parallax & Dynamic
8. No Programming Required
9. Blogging & Social Media
10. Email Capture and Lead Generation

More details: https://dhrubomodhu.com/

Posted on Jun 7, 2021
