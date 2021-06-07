House Cleaning Company Logo

As the honorable client asked for a cleaning and landscaping service logo so here I have combined a house and a mop together. The house is laughing which is a symbol of friendliness. It will attract customers. And the mop which is grabbed by the house will make it easy for the customers to understand the company service. I have mainly used two colors (Green & Sky Blue) for painting the house. Because I think when a person hears the word 'Clean' or 'Cleaning' they first see those colors with their mind's eye. Lastly, I just added a few small stars on the corners of the house to mean that when the company works on anyone's property they make it fully neat and clean (If it seems bad to the client we can remove it). I hope you will like it so feel free to share your thoughts.