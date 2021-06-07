Slotopaint

Cocktails Themed slot game Design

The game reels is designed like a sign in a bar. Bright neon lights draw attention and invite passers-by to stop by for a cocktail.

A martini glass is used as themed decoration. Its triangular shape is familiar to everyone, it cannot be confused with anything. In addition, thematic attributes are also present in the control panel.

The Spin button is designed with a cocktail shaker and some of the buttons look like ice cubes.

You can purchase this project at our website https://slotopaint.com/slot-machine-sale-cocktails-of-the-world/

