Music App

Music App music app vibe app design sound soundtrack dark mode dark music app ux minimal ui design
Find the soundtrack to your life. Enter your environment, mood and the weather and then choose from a list of curated playlists that suit your moment.

Fjaka: a term for a relaxed state of body and mind, can best be described as the 'sweetness of doing nothing' or being in a 'day-dreamy state'.

