Klimov Kirill

Mobile Interface Of A Document Management Tool

Klimov Kirill
Klimov Kirill
Hire Me
  • Save
Mobile Interface Of A Document Management Tool dashboard design figma interface adaptive layout ui tool design documents ui design mobile design
Download color palette

What’s up buttercup? 🧈
I was working earlier on a Document Management Tool, and now it is a time when I can show you some designs of its interface.

Don't forget to press "L" to support me ❤
Thanks for your attention and have a nice day!

Klimov Kirill
Klimov Kirill
Product Designer 💳Fintech 🎓Edtech 🪙Cryptocurrencies
Hire Me

More by Klimov Kirill

View profile
    • Like