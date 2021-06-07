Real estate home for sale EDDM Postcard template

An elegant and highly versatile real estate postcard suitable for all property-related businesses. Create stunning postcards on the fly and streamline your workflow with this easy edit template. Use it to create traditional print advertising such as magazine advert, newspaper ad placement,

promotional posters, and other ways you can think of. Highly recommended for real estate and property agency, realtor and negotiator, renovation, interior design, property repair, open house, Realtor Real Estate Listing and Selling Target for Homeowner promotional Postcard template design download. Easy to edit, all you need to know is Photoshop to change the text, and It’s print-ready!!