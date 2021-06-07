Vincenzo Castro

L'occhio di Gagarin - Gagarin's eye

L'occhio di Gagarin - Gagarin's eye
"From up here the Earth is beautiful, without borders or boundaries"
Jurij Gagarin. The first man in space

Posted on Jun 7, 2021
