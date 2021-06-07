Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Lilly Cham

Neumorphic Music Player

Lilly Cham
Lilly Cham
  • Save
Neumorphic Music Player app neumorphism music player prototype sketch iphone apple
Download color palette

I used sketch for this. I used icons which were taken from the Apple design kits, and the Apple system font - San Fransisco.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 7, 2021
Lilly Cham
Lilly Cham

More by Lilly Cham

View profile
    • Like