DailyUI 013 Direct Messaging

Just finished my design for #dailyui #012
#DailyUI
Today, my goal was to design a very simple chat app. The chat app was to have basic features to chat one-to-one and in groups. The message editor supports text (plain, bold, italic), attachments, emoticons.
I wanted to explore white space usage in the designs too. So here is the final output.
Please let me know what you think :)
Do connect with me @ mailtobsuraj@gmail.com if you want to work with me!