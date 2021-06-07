Marina

it's my photo and my packaging design and form

Marina
Marina
  • Save
it's my photo and my packaging design and form motion graphics branding logo graphic design
Download color palette

complete packaging design:
- my photographic material,
- logo design,
- package design,
- the form of packaging.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 7, 2021
Marina
Marina

More by Marina

View profile
    • Like