Ahmad Akbarzadeh

Rad bread ui design

Ahmad Akbarzadeh
Ahmad Akbarzadeh
  • Save
Rad bread ui design ux bread design app
Download color palette

Hi fellas, 🍞

Today I am thrilled to share with you a ui design.
The app design is for an online bread where users could order their favorite bakery.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 7, 2021
Ahmad Akbarzadeh
Ahmad Akbarzadeh

More by Ahmad Akbarzadeh

View profile
    • Like