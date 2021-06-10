Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Mikey Cattell

Drink bottle brand exploration - testimonials

Mikey Cattell
Mikey Cattell
Yo yo🤘,

Excited to to share with you an exploration piece from a recent project.
This section is all about testimonial's from customers, the design direction is 'minimal', 'clean' and 'clutterless' (quotes from the remote design-workshop I faciliated) therefore more emphasis on the product.

I've always loved designing minimal layouts, let me know what you think of it by pressing heart ❤️ and leaving your feedback 👏

Mikey Cattell
Mikey Cattell
Designer, dad, retro gamer and football fan
