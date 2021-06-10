Drink bottle brand exploration - testimonials

Yo yo🤘,

Excited to to share with you an exploration piece from a recent project.

This section is all about testimonial's from customers, the design direction is 'minimal', 'clean' and 'clutterless' (quotes from the remote design-workshop I faciliated) therefore more emphasis on the product.

