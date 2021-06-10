Drink bottle brand exploration - testimonials

🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Yo yo🤘,
Excited to to share with you an exploration piece from a recent project.
This section is all about testimonial's from customers, the design direction is 'minimal', 'clean' and 'clutterless' (quotes from the remote design-workshop I faciliated) therefore more emphasis on the product.
I've always loved designing minimal layouts, let me know what you think of it by pressing heart ❤️ and leaving your feedback 👏
