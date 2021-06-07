Chandana Purushothaman

Not every home is a safe space. Period.

Chandana Purushothaman
Chandana Purushothaman
  • Save
Not every home is a safe space. Period. illustration adobe illustrator design
Download color palette

Illustration depicting women in distress in a closed house, created in spreading the message of home violence.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 7, 2021
Chandana Purushothaman
Chandana Purushothaman

More by Chandana Purushothaman

View profile
    • Like