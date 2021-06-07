Dario Saldamarco

Tribute n2 - 44

Dario Saldamarco
Dario Saldamarco
  • Save
Tribute n2 - 44 ui branding logo minimal illustration graphic everydays drdflair design art
Download color palette

I'm designing a poster everyday to improve my graphic and digital skills.
Poster n 44.
Do you like it?
I'm open to feedbacks!

View all tags
Posted on Jun 7, 2021
Dario Saldamarco
Dario Saldamarco

More by Dario Saldamarco

View profile
    • Like