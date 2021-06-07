Hugo Spilker

Peep Sunglasses: Brand Identity

packaging typography colourful fun minimal logo graphic design brand design brand identity branding
Brand Identity for Peep, an up and coming sunglasses brand based in Brighton, UK, who prides itself on promoting diversity and uniqueness through wacky frames.

