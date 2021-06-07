Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
41 - Where

41 - Where typography abstract graphic design ui branding logo minimal illustration graphic everydays drdflair design art
I'm designing a poster everyday to improve my graphic and digital skills.
Poster n 41.
Do you like it?
I'm open to feedbacks!

