El Barrio - NYC Neighborhood Branding

🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Sponsored by
Thinkific
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
In this design, I sought to capture the old-school 1970s feel of the neighborhood, with all its inherent charm. I think Spanish Harlem is a bit anachronistic; the neighborhood has a slower pace than the rest of Manhattan. Old men play chess on the street, and the scent of cuchifritos wafts through the air. The goal of the design is to capture the laid-back, almost magical feel that El Barrio has at twilight. The fonts I chose are extracted from hand painted letters, and therefore add to the vintage aesthetics. The images of Jesus tie in to the area's heavy Puerto Rican Catholic population, as He is watching over El Barrio.