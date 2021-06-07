El Barrio - NYC Neighborhood Branding

In this design, I sought to capture the old-school 1970s feel of the neighborhood, with all its inherent charm. I think Spanish Harlem is a bit anachronistic; the neighborhood has a slower pace than the rest of Manhattan. Old men play chess on the street, and the scent of cuchifritos wafts through the air. The goal of the design is to capture the laid-back, almost magical feel that El Barrio has at twilight. The fonts I chose are extracted from hand painted letters, and therefore add to the vintage aesthetics. The images of Jesus tie in to the area's heavy Puerto Rican Catholic population, as He is watching over El Barrio.