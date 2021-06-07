JH☻NNY NÚÑEZ

WRTBC x WNW

WRTBC x WNW
This was something cool I put together for my friends at Where are the black designers and Working not Working the home office stuff reached all the creative feels. Actually, the final version of this piece had a different colorway but I lose the file, I think I deleted it by accident, or I just overnight the data, I don't know, I just hate when that happens, how many digital exhibitions did you attempt so far?

Posted on Jun 7, 2021
