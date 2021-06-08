Duplicate Group

Trending designs to inspire you
Hey everyone, this shot shows the modal for copying an existing group. While some properties will be transferred automatically to the new group, other options are optional. Users can choose to adopt the current admins of the duplicated group, for example.
I was going for a more graphical style, like showing a lock icon, of differing between optional and non-optional properties, but went for this super minimal approach instead as it's more straight-forward.
What do you think about this minimal approach? Is this understandable to you? Any improvements?
Typeface: Inter
Icons: Heroicons
Peace
Patrick ☯️