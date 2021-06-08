Patrick Marx

Duplicate Group

Patrick Marx
Patrick Marx
  • Save
Duplicate Group overview group checkbox copy duplicate dialog modal software user interface ux app ui clean minimal
Download color palette

Hey everyone, this shot shows the modal for copying an existing group. While some properties will be transferred automatically to the new group, other options are optional. Users can choose to adopt the current admins of the duplicated group, for example.

I was going for a more graphical style, like showing a lock icon, of differing between optional and non-optional properties, but went for this super minimal approach instead as it's more straight-forward.

What do you think about this minimal approach? Is this understandable to you? Any improvements?

Typeface: Inter
Icons: Heroicons

Peace
Patrick ☯️

Patrick Marx
Patrick Marx
Clean, minimal interfaces, grids, and typography.

More by Patrick Marx

View profile
    • Like