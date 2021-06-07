BBC News App UI design

Happy creatives,

By having the right apps and tools at your disposal. Whether you're interested in news stories in your area of expertise or every published article from one particular source, news apps help you sort the good stuff from the rest.

Hope you like this design?

Design — Adobe XD, Sketch, Figma

Project Enquiries - info.griflow@gmail.com

Let's connect :

Behance | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Gumroad