Dashboard | Corporate Relocation Management

🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Sponsored by
Thinkific
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Some might have seen this in our deck, some over LinkedIn Ads and some might have not seen it at all.
A year back, when my older company decided to bring an overhaul into its UI, I came up with this dashboard design. It' a carefully thought dashboard that brings key insights into perspective.
At the time I was leaving the company, a better design was being composed under wiser hands.