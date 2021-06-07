Rachelizmarvel

Covid-19 & Medicine Pack

Rachelizmarvel
Rachelizmarvel
  • Save
Covid-19 & Medicine Pack design illustration medical medicine covid-19 covid
Download color palette

"COVID-19 & Medicine" is a COVID-19 and medical themed set of icons and illustrations. Make your designs more vibrant with this pack!
If you like it, don't forget to appreciate our project on Behance.
Download FOR FREE here: https://www.behance.net/gallery/121027843/COVID-19-MEDICINE-PACK-%28Free-download%29?fbclid=IwAR2undBIfOxaXQbT226Nuxntih5ncgZJm192Ukqwlvfr7fzgPImDxf1ZugI

View all tags
Posted on Jun 7, 2021
Rachelizmarvel
Rachelizmarvel

More by Rachelizmarvel

View profile
    • Like