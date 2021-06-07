Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
ID card sample design

ID card sample design branding graphic design
Tried designing my own ID card.Though this is just for the design purpose,not the official one.

Posted on Jun 7, 2021
