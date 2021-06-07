Thunk Characters

Approved characters for Thunk, a tool to help creators publish more.

Based on the founder's article, these two characters represent "the inner child" and "the inner critic." Both of them exist inside one body, so I use the same characters with two different personalities.

The inner child is completely free, carefree, and messy. He ignores rules and loves to play. He never hesitates with a paintbrush and hums new melodies with a snap and a side step. He hops onto the dance floor at a wedding all by himself and dances the night away. Sometimes the things he makes are great. Sometimes they’re not. He doesn’t care.

The inner critic is totally different. He can tell you everything wrong with the article you just wrote. He gets a sense of the room before making any moves. He’s a buttoned-down adult that studies for years before taking any action. He has a strict sense of the rules and carefully avoids doing the wrong thing.

Regarding the character, I use a Fox as it is a smart, creative, a bit messy, and naughty animal. The inner child character uses orange colors, a happy expression, messy hair, a playful and cheerful personality, casual/informal clothes, etc. The inner critic uses blue colors, a serious expression, neat hair, formal clothes, etc.

What do you guys think? Any comments are welcomed, thanks! :)

Follow my Instagram.