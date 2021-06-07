Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
BASELAB: Brand Identity

BASELAB: Brand Identity branding brand identity brand design graphic design helvetica logo minimal typography swiss style mockup
Brand Identity for BASELAB, a conceptual design studio and practice by Hugo Spilker.

