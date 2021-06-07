Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Peter Grundy

Wisr web cards

Peter Grundy
Peter Grundy
Hire Me
  • Save
Wisr web cards advertising campaign vector web illustration branding graphic design
Download color palette

Brand illustration for the Australian Fintech as part of a rebrand by agency Bear meets Eagle on Fire.

Peter Grundy
Peter Grundy
The world explained
Hire Me

More by Peter Grundy

View profile
    • Like