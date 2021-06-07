Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
‘ECHELON FOREVER’ artwork for Thirty Seconds To Mars

  HV-259_EF_Tee_Dribbble_1.png
  HV-259_EF_Tee_Dribbble_2.png
  HV-259_EF_Tee_Dribbble_3.png
  HV-259_EF_Tee_Dribbble_4.png
  HV-259_EF_Tee_Dribbble_5.png

[Client Work, 2020]

Artwork:
Bespoke Illustration graphic

Typefaces:
‘Helvetica Extended 93’ from Haas Type Foundry
(MARS) ‘Fleisch’ by Joachim Müller-Lancé from Delve Fonts

HARRYVINCENTdotCOM
