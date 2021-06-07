Aleeoe

Daily UI - Calculator

Aleeoe
Aleeoe
  • Save
Daily UI - Calculator ux calculator clean app ui dailyui
Download color palette

Hi there!

Daily UI #004 challenge of creating a Calculator

This is a calculator in an app for planning the daily study hours.
I designed it to be simple and clean, so that users can remove distractions and
focus on learning.

Hoping to get your feedback!

View all tags
Posted on Jun 7, 2021
Aleeoe
Aleeoe

More by Aleeoe

View profile
    • Like