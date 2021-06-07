Perizat Duisegali

"Alash Movement" history page

Perizat Duisegali
Perizat Duisegali
  • Save
"Alash Movement" history page interface minimal history typography flat web ui design
Download color palette

Alash was a constitutional democratic party, and a liberation movement, in the Alash Autonomy on the territory of the present-day Kazakhstan and Russia.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 7, 2021
Perizat Duisegali
Perizat Duisegali

More by Perizat Duisegali

View profile
    • Like