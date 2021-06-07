Shopping Logo

🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
This is a Creative & Corporate Wall Calendar Design. Hope you appreciate this.. If you need similar or custom calendar design, you can feel free to contact me....
Contact: ahmedajij2020@gmail.com
▣ Description:
◑ Project : Logo Design
◑ Theme : Creative & Corporate
◑ Type : One Sided
◑ Poster Size : A4
⁍ Safety Area : 0.5 inch
◑ Software : Adobe Photoshop & Adobe Illustrator
▣ Features:
◑ Print-Ready
◑ Source File
◑ Fully Editable
◑ High Resolution (300 dpi)
◑ Color - CMYK
