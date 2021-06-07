Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Black and Gold 001

Black and Gold 001 design blackandgold illustration 3d
Curved shape created in Photoshop and exported as an .obj.
Imported in to Dimension, textures applied and gold balls added in.
Final image opened in Lightroom for colour adjustments.

Posted on Jun 7, 2021
