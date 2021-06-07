Murat Boğazkesenli

Beauty Center Logo & Minimal Illustration Design

Murat Boğazkesenli
Murat Boğazkesenli
Hire Me
  • Save
Beauty Center Logo & Minimal Illustration Design logo mark one line silhouette minimal minimalist branding woman beauty logo illustration logo design logo
Download color palette

Let me know what you think in the comments..

Please Hit " L " if you liked my work, helps alot 🙏🏻 Thank you for your support..
------------⁠ ⁠ ⁠
http://www.designermurat.com ⁠ ⁠
hello@designermurat.com ⁠ ⁠
⁠ ⁠ ⁠
Need a new logo design? Email me or visit my website to see all pricing and packages I am offering in detail..

Murat Boğazkesenli
Murat Boğazkesenli
Logo, Illustration & Branding Designer
Hire Me

More by Murat Boğazkesenli

View profile
    • Like