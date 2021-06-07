Klimov Kirill

Web Application Of A Map Editor

design ui ui design figma interface adaptive layout configurator editor material design web application google map maps
How do you do, folks? 🖖🏻

Today I share with you a very exciting project. It is a map editor, which helps you to configure what will your embedded map look like, and what its features for the user.

Thanks for your attention and have a nice day!

