Maria Soloveva
Flatstudio

Apuestas24: Branding

Maria Soloveva
Flatstudio
Maria Soloveva for Flatstudio
Hire Us
  • Save
Apuestas24: Branding la casa de apuestas apuestas online apuestas deportivas en vivo casa de apuestas apostas apuestas sports betting bet bookmaker spanish spain españa identity logo branding
Apuestas24: Branding la casa de apuestas apuestas online apuestas deportivas en vivo casa de apuestas apostas apuestas sports betting bet bookmaker spanish spain españa identity logo branding
Download color palette
  1. Apuestas24_Shot_option2.jpg
  2. Apuestas24_Attachment1_sketches2.jpg

Hola una vez mas! 💃

We have one more branding project to share with you guys!

This time it’s for Apuestas24, sports bookmaker ⚽ for a Spanish audience 🇪🇸

What do think?

┈┈┈┈┈
Looking for a design company? We would love to hear about your needs. Contact us: http://flatstudio.co/contact
┈┈┈┈┈
Flatstudio · Instagram · Facebook · Twitter
P.S. Follow us & Like 👍 this shot to share the love! 😍

Flatstudio
Flatstudio
Hire Us

More by Flatstudio

View profile
    • Like