Covid Testing App

Here is another shot. I have been working on the Mobile App for Covid Testing.



Carbonteq developed a very flexible custom web app & reliable backend solutions. The solution needed to be HIPAA compliant, with the specific focus on dealing with obtaining patient data, streamlining the workflow and process throughout the COVID-19 testing sites, and most importantly, delivering results in a fast and tech-savvy manner.

