Paigo-Access to salary on demand

Paigo

Paigo partner with employers to provide their staff access to their earned salary ahead of payday, empowering them to feel more financially stable and meet unexpected life’s needs. A Nigerian company wanted to build an online mobile application that has integrations with a Web dashboard for Employers to solve the payday crisis by helping their employees to access a portion of their earned salaries when needed. The platform also needs to integrate seamlessly with companies payroll with no changes to the normal payroll process.

App available on the Google Play Store & App Store.