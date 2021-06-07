Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Clean Tech

Clean Tech geometric retro design postmodernism abstract design macro-trends art direction design
This Visual was created to support our new macro-trends and published in conjunction with our Trend Universe 2021.

To find out more about this and any other of our 109 newly defined macro-trends, visit the Trendexplorer and try our online database for free:

https://www.trendexplorer.com/en/

