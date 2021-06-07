Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Buildwatch 1.0 icon macos icon mac app icon mac icon app icon design app icon mac app os x xcode logo app macos icon design apple
The icon I designed for Buildwatch (buildwatch.app), a macOS app for developers to analyze compile times. It was designed in Sketch as a vector but rendered in absurdly high-fidelity. We launched in October 2020, a few weeks before Big Sur would render this style of icon obsolete.

