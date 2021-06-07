INFINITE ART SOLUTIONS

TAR-21

TAR-21 tar21 3d tar-21
3D model of assault rifle "Tavor" of the XXI century. model of a modern Israeli machine gun of 5.56 × 45 mm caliber, manufactured by Israel Weapon Industries. The name of the machine comes from Mount Tabor (Tabor), in the north of Israel, mentioned in the Old Testament, and the index 21 denotes the aim of the weapon in the XXI century.

Posted on Jun 7, 2021
