Daniel Rotter

Printhouse - compact lockup’s in both variations

Daniel Rotter
Daniel Rotter
Hire Me
  • Save
Printhouse - compact lockup’s in both variations timeless strong simple monogram symbol mark branding minimal logo print on demand printhouse
Download color palette

Printhouse GmbH is the producing part of myposter GmbH.
The object of the company is the operation of a print shop, printed matter of all kinds is produced.

Check out the full Project on behance:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/120721231/Printhouse-GmbH-Logo-design

— —⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣
Feedback is always welcome⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣
————————————⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣
👉 Let‘s start a project together!⁣⁣
👉 www.differencemedia.de
————————————⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣

Daniel Rotter
Daniel Rotter
Logo Designer from Stuttgart, Germany
Hire Me

More by Daniel Rotter

View profile
    • Like