Baymini

Illustration For Yunnan Province

Baymini
Illustration For Yunnan Province magic dance bonfire elf mushroom illustration
Yunnan is a very magical Province in China. The inspiration of the illustration comes from the saying that "you can see elves after eating poisonous mushrooms" which is popular in Yunnan.Mushroom elves circle around and dance Bonfire Dance, which is a characteristic activity in Yunnan.

Posted on Jun 7, 2021
