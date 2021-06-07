Nurberg Pala

E-Commerce Shop - DailyUI 012

Nurberg Pala
Nurberg Pala
  • Save
E-Commerce Shop - DailyUI 012 design dailyuichallenge giftshop giftstore ecommerceshop ecommerce dailyui012 dailyui12 daily ui dailyui daily 100 challenge
E-Commerce Shop - DailyUI 012 design dailyuichallenge giftshop giftstore ecommerceshop ecommerce dailyui012 dailyui12 daily ui dailyui daily 100 challenge
Download color palette
  1. dribble 12.png
  2. dribble 12.png

Hi dribblers! It has been a while since the last time I posted. I decided continue my #dailyuichallenge. This time i designed a gift store page for desktop. Hope you like it!

Nurberg Pala
Nurberg Pala

More by Nurberg Pala

View profile
    • Like