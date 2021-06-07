Sabuj Ali

CG Shield Logo With The Crown

CG Shield Logo With The Crown lettermark initials simiple modern elegant crown logo cg crown logo shield cg shield logo cg monogram cg logo illustration design logotype identity logo design typography monogram logo branding
{ Available For Sell }
It's a simple and clean monogram logo that is showing initial letter C and G in a shield shape with the crown.
If you want to buy this logo mark or if you want to hire me for your logo design project then email me at : sabujbabu31@gmail.com
