The Young Princess

The Young Princess graphic digital flat design art illustration
The great Russian poet Alexander Sergeevich Pushkin would have turned 222 this year. In honor of him, 14 illustrators created a collaboration based on his works.
You can see the full project here:

Rebound of
Lukomorye
By Pavlycheva Alena
Posted on Jun 7, 2021
