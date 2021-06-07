Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Anastasia Ozerskaya

Penguin logo

Anastasia Ozerskaya
Anastasia Ozerskaya
  • Save
Penguin logo vector logotype logo illustration penguin
Download color palette

What happens if you combine a penguin and a potato?

View all tags
Posted on Jun 7, 2021
Anastasia Ozerskaya
Anastasia Ozerskaya

More by Anastasia Ozerskaya

View profile
    • Like